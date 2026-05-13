Viasat (VSAT) Price Target Increased by 17.46% to 56.61

The average one-year price target for Viasat (NasdaqGS:VSAT) has been revised to $56.61 / share. This is an increase of 17.46% from the prior estimate of $48.20 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $98.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.79% from the latest reported closing price of $70.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 394 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viasat. This is an decrease of 141 owner(s) or 26.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSAT is 0.25%, an increase of 16.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.25% to 145,201K shares. The put/call ratio of VSAT is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 9,750K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company.

OCO Capital Partners holds 5,950K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,000K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSAT by 30.07% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 5,926K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,726K shares , representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSAT by 28.59% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,836K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,440K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,516K shares , representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSAT by 18.45% over the last quarter.

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