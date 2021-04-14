Viasat (VSAT) Powers Panasonic Notebooks for Data Security

Viasat, Inc. VSAT has announced the integration of its Eclypt Core Encrypted Internal Hard Drive with Panasonic’s PCRFY TOUGHBOOK 55 notebook.



The TOUGHBOOK 55 is one of the first modern Windows devices in the market that comes with the highest level of hardware, software and identity protection. It includes advanced features that make it compliant with a new class of secure PCs.



Viasat’s Eclypt technology protects data by integrating authentication, disk encryption and storage into tamper-resistant internal or portable hardware. The Eclypt accredited hard drives provide premium endpoint protection for data at multiple classification levels for air, land and sea platforms.



Available for the Defense industry, the TOUGHBOOK 55 sets a new standard for rugged mobile computing, enabling users to customize their device for different tasks. The Eclypt hard drives will be integrated into the device’s modular universal bay.



The hard drive has been certified for use in the U.K. to secure Top Secret information and approved by NATO and other European countries. Centerprise International will integrate and supply the device to the U.K. Ministry of Defence (“MOD”).



The U.K. MOD trusts TOUGHBOOK notebooks integrated with encrypted hard drives to provide the highest levels of encryption and data security on mobile devices. The integration with TOUGHBOOK 55 ensures that the defense industry has access to state-of-the-art modular notebooks.



Viasat recently announced that its subsidiary, Viasat UK Ltd., has set up a Network Operations Center (“NOC”) and Cyber Security Operations Center (“CSOC”) in Aldershot, the U.K. The state-of-the-art facility will support defense, government and commercial organizations that depend on the resilience of their networks for day-to-day operations.



The NOC and CSOC are the beginning of Viasat’s significant investment in the U.K.’s prosperity agenda. These include the target of creating more than 75 highly-skilled jobs and investments of more than £300 million to support the launch of the ViaSat-3 constellation over Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



Viasat’s shares have gained 37.7% in the past six months compared with 12.7% growth of the industry. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 190.9%, on average.







The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Ubiquiti UI and Cambium Networks CMBM, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.1%, on average.



Cambium delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 128%, on average.

