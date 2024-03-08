Viasat (VSAT) Partners With Rocket Lab to Boost NASA Mission

Viasat Inc. VSAT has joined forces with Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB, a prominent launch and space systems company. This collaboration aims to enhance Viasat's portfolio of multi-band, space-based relay communication services, offering crucial support for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) space missions with improved data management, reduced latency and increased throughput.



The partnership is in line with Viasat's commitment to revolutionize space communications. Through two awards totaling $80 million under NASA's Communications Services Project, Viasat will demonstrate its prowess in providing commercial satellite communications services and technologies to meet NASA's near-Earth communications requirements. This initiative becomes particularly significant as NASA prepares to phase out the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System.



Viasat's Ka- and L-band relay solutions will play a pivotal role in overcoming the challenges posed by data latency in LEO missions. Leveraging the Real-Time Space Relay (RTSR) space-qualified Ka-band terminal and the InCommand system, Viasat will ensure near real-time, low-data latency communications. Furthermore, Rocket Lab's contribution of a new L-band radio called Frontier will enhance telemetry, tracking and command operations, facilitating seamless communication throughout the spacecraft's orbit.



Scheduled for launch in early 2026, the demonstration mission will integrate Viasat's Real-Time Earth Ground-Station-as-a-Service, offering direct-to-ground communications across S-, X- and Ka-bands. All transports will be seamlessly integrated through Viasat's Integrated Space Access Network, showcasing the network's adaptability to meet the diverse needs of LEO operators.



Viasat's collaboration with Rocket Lab marks a significant step toward enhancing NASA's multi-band space relay capabilities, showcasing the potential for innovative solutions to support future space missions efficiently and effectively.



Viasat’s impressive bandwidth productivity sets it apart from conventional and lower-yield satellite providers that run on incumbent business models. It has a competitive advantage in bandwidth economics, global coverage, flexibility and bandwidth allocation, which makes it believe that mobile broadband will act as a profit churner with a significant improvement in IFC revenues.



Viasat’s Satellite Services business is progressing well, with key metrics, including steady growth of average revenue per user (ARPU) and revenues showing impressive growth. ARPU is growing on the back of a solid retail distribution network, accounting for a rising proportion of high-value and high bandwidth subscriber base. Further, the growing adoption of in-flight Wi-Fi services in commercial aircraft like Lufthansa Group is benefiting the business.



The stock has lost 45.9% in the past year against the industry’s 19.9% rally.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Viasat currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Headquartered in Wilmington, DE, InterDigital, Inc. IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.4% and has surged 46.7% in the past year. A well-established global footprint, diversified product portfolio and ability to penetrate different markets are key growth drivers for InterDigital. The addition of technologies related to sensors, user interface and video to its already strong portfolio of wireless technology solutions is likely to drive considerable value, given the massive size of the market it offers licensing technologies to.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is a key pick in the broader industry. Headquartered in New York, it offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises at disruptive prices.



It boasts a proprietary network communication platform that is well-equipped to meet end-market customer needs. In addition, it is committed to reducing operational costs by using a self-sustaining mechanism for rapid product support and dissemination of information by leveraging the strength of the Ubiquiti Community.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

