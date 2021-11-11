Viasat (VSAT) Opens Real-Time Earth Ground Station in Africa

Viasat, Inc. VSAT has launched its first Real-Time Earth (RTE) facility in Africa.



With this new station, which is located in Accra, Ghana, Viasat’s RTE global network is currently active in five continents.



Viasat partnered with the Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute (“GSSTI”) to bring new space opportunities and boost its ability to deliver earth observation and remote sensing data on-demand globally.



The GSSTI is a government institution under the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission that is focused on organizing all space, science, technology, and allied activities in Ghana.



Viasat RTE provides Ground-Station-as-a-Service capabilities for environmental, insurance, shipping, energy, and government operations. It is a fully-managed ground network that supports geosynchronous equatorial orbit, medium earth orbit, and low earth orbit satellites using the S-, X-, and Ka-bands.



In Ghana, Viasat’s RTE satellite ground station facility is located at the Ghana Radio Astronomy Observatory, Kuntunse. It includes a Viasat full-motion 7.3M S/X/Ka-band antenna and related infrastructure. The antenna is ready to provide global satellite operators the ability to perform Telemetry, Tracking, and Command capabilities.



The new facility is part of Viasat’s growth strategy for a global RTE ground service network, with operations already located in North America, South America, Australia, and Europe.



Viasat intends to bring economic growth to the region and enhance its capability to provide satellite operators access to antenna systems for high-speed RTE connectivity of payload data across a secure network.



The Carlsbad, CA-based company is benefiting from strong product sales and service revenue growth across all three segments — Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems.



