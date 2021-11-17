Viasat (VSAT) Inks Deal With Embraer for In-Flight Connectivity

Viasat, Inc. VSAT has inked a Buyer-Furnished Equipment (BFE) deal with Embraer ERJ to offer its In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) system as a line-fit option on Embraer’s family of E2 aircraft.



Headquartered in Brazil, Embraer is a global aerospace company that has businesses in commercial and executive aviation, defense and security as well as agricultural aviation. It manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing services and support to customers after sales.



Viasat is the first Ka-band IFC supplier to have a line-fit IFC solution on the Embraer E2 family.



Viasat’s shares have gained 45% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 23.9%.

By choosing Viasat’s IFC system as a factory option on the Embraer E2 aircraft prior to delivery, airlines will be able to offer an advanced IFC experience to passengers and flight crew members. They can also avoid costly downtime associated with taking the aircraft out of service for post-production IFC retrofits.



Several airlines have selected Embraer E2 aircraft equipped with Viasat’s IFC system direct from the factory. Embraer is enabling its airline customers to offer an optimized in-flight Wi-Fi experience that will keep them competitive and will allow them to improve passenger comfort.



Viasat is working with Embraer to make its Ka-band IFC kit available direct from the factory on Embraer’s family of E2 aircraft.



Viasat’s Satellite Services business is progressing well with key metrics, including ARPU (average revenue per user) and revenues, showing impressive growth. ARPU is growing on the back of a solid retail distribution network, which accounts for a rising proportion of high value and high bandwidth subscriber base. Also, the growing adoption of in-flight Wi-Fi services in commercial aircraft is proving conducive to business growth.



Viasat’s impressive bandwidth productivity sets it apart from conventional and lower-yield satellite providers that run on incumbent business models. Viasat believes that mobile broadband will act as a profit churner as the company has a competitive advantage in bandwidth economics, global coverage, and flexibility.



