Viasat (VSAT) Boosts RTE Industry With Infostellar Partnership

Viasat, Inc. VSAT recently announced that it has inked a Real-Time Earth (RTE) agreement with Infostellar Inc., a software-driven space communications infrastructure firm. As part of the partnership, the Carlsbad, CA-based satellite telecommunications company will be responsible for supplying antennas for Infostellar’s amplified suite of ground station networks, while acting as a market channel lead for the latter’s services in the United States.



Markedly, the integration of Infostellar’s Ground Segment as a Service (GSaaS) into Viasat’s avant-garde portfolio of mission-critical networking systems is expected to reinforce the growing influence of RTE across the global markets. It is also expected to aid operators to provide immediate access to valuable data with superior bandwidth economics and enhanced network efficiency.



Based in Tokyo, Japan, Infostellar is a GSaaS startup company that primarily caters to the space communications requirements of ground station owners and satellite operators. It amalgamates satellite systems engineering experience with agile software development to create breakthrough solutions that will help contemporary businesses to thrive in the evolving space economy.



The company has an avant-garde cloud-based ground station solution, StellarStation, which enables satellite operators to communicate from a variety of antennas on the back of a unified interface. The StellarStation monetizes antenna’s spare capacity and reaches a broad scale of customers with best-in-class satellite solutions. Some of its prominent investors are Sony Corporation SNE, Airbus Ventures and Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance.



Per the agreement, the Japan-based company will also stand-in as a market channel lead for Viasat’s RTE network, which is a hybrid space and ground space communications network for small-sized satellites. Apparently, the communications platform is considered to be the ultimate solution in data delivery for Low Earth Orbiting (LEO) satellites. With virtualized hardware and advanced ground station architectures, it capitalizes on the X-, S- and Ka-bands to address future data requirements with utmost resiliency. Further, the innovative system ensures data protection with advanced cybersecurity capabilities.



Specifically designed to provide global coverage via space LEO-to-Viasat GEO satellite links, the RTE network enables real-time tasking and supports both next-gen and traditional services in a cost-effective manner. It is worth mentioning that the combined synergies arising from this strategic collaboration is likely to not only bolster Infostellar’s growing GSaaS market but also drive Viasat’s expansion of its RTE network in the global arena with an augmented market position in the East Asian country.



Viasat maintains a leading position in the satellite and wireless communications market. The company attracts millions of U.S. consumers and enterprises with its top-notch broadband service. Its blue-chip customer base, which comprises the U.S. Department of Defense, allied foreign governments, satellite network integrators as well as large communications service providers, adds to its strength. Currently, the company’s Government Systems segment is acting as a major profit churner. Viasat is eyeing opportunities to extend broadband satellite mobility to rotary wing aircraft, as it is a large addressable market that can emerge as a key profit churner.



In addition, the company is ramping up investments in the development of its revolutionary ViaSat-3 broadband communications platform, which will boast nearly 10 times the bandwidth capacity of ViaSat-2. Impressively, Viasat caters to vast emerging markets of South America, Africa, the Middle East and Western Asia. Hence, solid traction of ViaSat-1 and ViaSat-2 satellites, coupled with strategically planned ViaSat 3 satellites, is expected to provide a solid competitive edge over peers, thereby bolstering growth in the long run.



Viasat currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Despite diligent operational endeavors, the stock has plunged 50.5% against the industry’s growth of 33.4% in the past year.





Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Ubiquiti Inc. UI and Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ubiquiti pulled off a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 27.9%, on average.



Aviat Networks pulled off a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 11.8%, on average.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.



Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sony Corporation (SNE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Viasat Inc. (VSAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ubiquiti Inc. (UI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.