Viasat (VSAT) & Batelco to Offer Satellite Broadband Connectivity

Viasat, Inc. VSAT has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Bahrain Telecommunication Company (Batelco) to engage in business-to-business (B2B) service opportunities across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.



Batelco is the leading digital communications solutions provider in Bahrain. The company’s portfolio includes state-of-the-art solutions, including voice and data, e-commerce solutions, datacenter and cloud services.



The MOU between Viasat and Batelco aims to commercialize and distribute satellite broadband connectivity to businesses in the MENA region.



The MOU also addresses exploring other service opportunities. These include hybrid connectivity solutions combining satellite and terrestrial broadband for business services and corporate local area network extension services to remote offices using satellite broadband connectivity.



The companies aim to leverage satellite broadband capacity from Viasat’s satellite systems, with plans to evolve to the ViaSat-3 satellite platform, once launched. They expect to implement a proof-of-concept trial within the next several months.



Viasat is on track to bring high-quality broadband connectivity to the world. By signing this MOU, the company can explore various business synergies and collaborations with a market leader in the MENA region, ahead of the launch of its ViaSat-3 satellite constellation.



In addition to delivering cutting-edge solutions for enterprise customers, Viasat looks forward to discovering new opportunities for its B2B broadband services.



Viasat’s shares have lost 6.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 1%.



VSAT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



