Viasat (VSAT), Azercosmos Team Up to Boost Satellite Communication

Viasat Inc. VSAT recently announced that it has joined forces with Azercosmos, a prominent satellite operator in Azerbaijan, to deliver satellite services within Azerbaijan and other regions as well. Azercosmos provides a variety of telecommunications services, including remote sensing, surveying and ground station communication, catering to both public and private sector clients.



The company is exploring commercial opportunities in other prospective markets, including Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Industrial applications demand consistent connectivity, even in the most remote locations, to operate efficiently. However, matching this requirement presents a significant operational challenge.



Viasat boasts a comprehensive satellite services portfolio to address these issues. Its global satellite fleet is utilized for a wide array of tasks, from managing complex supply chains at major industrial sites to supporting a satellite phone for a single explorer. Under the recent agreement, Azercosmos will leverage Viasat’s L-band satellite services. The L-band satellite brings some distinct advantages, owing to its compact and durable design, ease of installation and offers a cost-efficient way of transmitting critical data and facilitating secure communication in the air, at sea and on land.



Integrating L-band’s cutting-edge satellite services will empower Azercosmos to deliver seamless connectivity in various applications, such as live tracking for advanced transport systems, pipeline monitoring for energy companies, real-time control for utilities and more. This will strengthen Azercosmos’ portfolio and make it better equipped to offer new services with enhanced connectivity to its existing and new customers.



Viasat’s Satellite Services business is progressing well with key metrics, including ARPU (average revenue per user) and revenues, showing impressive growth. ARPU is growing on the back of a solid retail distribution network, which accounts for a rising proportion of high-value and high bandwidth subscriber base.



Furthermore, the growing adoption of in-flight Wi-Fi services in commercial aircraft is proving conducive to business growth. Viasat’s impressive bandwidth productivity sets it apart from conventional and lower-yield satellite providers that run on incumbent business models. It has a competitive advantage in bandwidth economics, global coverage, flexibility and bandwidth allocation, which makes it believe that mobile broadband will act as a profit churner with a significant improvement in IFC revenues.



The stock has lost 64.7% over the past year against the industry's rise of 51.4%.



