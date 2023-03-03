Viasat (VSAT) Augments Cyber Protection With New Solution

Viasat, Inc. VSAT recently introduced the Trusted Cybersecurity Services (TCS) solution to enhance protection for U.S businesses and critical infrastructure. Despite the presence of cyber monitoring and threat detection systems, state and private organizations in the United States are often targeted and exposed to malicious activities. To protect sensitive and confidential information, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) conducted an extensive inspection of Viasat’s cybersecurity capabilities and authorized them to provide necessary security infrastructure.



Private and state organizations and other essential infrastructure of the country will come under the umbrella of Viasat’s new threat detection service. It’s TCS solution is capable of offering up to six months of early warning against malicious cyber threats. With the help of cyber threat intelligence provided by DHS and Viasat’s National Security Agency (NSA) certified technology, integrated with machine learning capabilities, the TCS solution will boost threat detection, mitigate cyber risks and improve the organization’s network security.



Viasat creates and presents network-centric IP-based fixed and mobile secure government communications systems and solutions for its federal customers such as the Department of Defense ("DoD"), armed forces, public safety-first responders and remote government employees. The offering is strategized at aiding the collection and distribution of secure real-time digital information between communications nodes, command centers and air defense systems.



The company is ramping up investments in developing its revolutionary ViaSat-3 broadband communications platform, which will have nearly 10 times the bandwidth capacity of ViaSat-2. These satellites will be capable of covering one-third of the world, including all Americas. The ViaSat-3 platform will help to form a global broadband network with sufficient network capacity to allow better consumer choices with an affordable, high-quality, high-speed Internet and video streaming service. In a nutshell, Viasat has garnered enough economics of scale and scope to serve vast emerging markets in South America, Africa, the Middle East and Western Asia.



The stock has lost 30.8% in the past year compared with the industry's fall of 17.6%.



Viasat currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has an Earnings ESP of +0.89%. Earnings estimates for the current year stand at $2.26 per share. Juniper is witnessing strong momentum across its core industry verticals and is confident of its long-term prospects. Investments in customer solutions and sales organizations have enabled the company to capitalize on the solid demand across end markets.



Juniper is a leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices. The company develops, designs and sells products that help build network infrastructure used for services and applications based on a single Internet protocol network worldwide. The company caters to the networking needs of enterprises, public sector organizations and service providers across the globe.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 14.17%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for ANET for the current year stand at $5.76 per share. Arista Networks, Inc. provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



Arista continues to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. It is well-poised for growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



Fabrinet FN, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 5.05%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for FN for the current year stand at $7.71 per share.



Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities throughout the manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and testing.

