Viasat (VSAT) Arm Sets Up Facility in UK to Boost Cybersecurity

Viasat, Inc.’s VSAT subsidiary, Viasat UK Ltd., has set up a Network Operations Center (“NOC”) and Cyber Security Operations Center (“CSOC”) in Aldershot, the U.K.



The state-of-the-art facility will support defense, government and commercial organizations that depend on the resilience of their networks for daily operations.



The NOC and CSOC are the beginning of Viasat’s substantial investment in the U.K. prosperity agenda. These include the target of creating more than 75 highly-skilled jobs and investments of more than £300 million to support the launch of the ViaSat-3 constellation over Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



The NOC and CSOC provide customers with monitoring, detection and network support to help ensure the health of the network. These services primarily identify potential cybersecurity threats and resolve them in the shortest time possible.



The threat environment is rapidly changing. To thwart adversities, organizations need a partner that can provide the support to protect the network so that they can focus on their core mission. Viasat’s satellite communications, network and behavioral analytics capability make it well positioned to manage the new facility.



The NOC and CSOC services are available to customers using Viasat’s cyber solutions or running over its global satellite network. Viasat is committed to supporting the U.K. prosperity agenda. It continues to help the country meet its technological goals.



Viasat holds a leadership position in the satellite and wireless communications market. The Satellite Services business is progressing well, driven by subscriber demand for broadband with growth in video streaming. The company continues to make progress on its ViaSat-3 global constellation amid challenges posed by the pandemic.



Viasat’s shares have gained 37.6% in the past six months compared with 18.8% growth of the industry. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 190.9%, on average.







The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



