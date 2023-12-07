Viasat (VSAT) & Airbus Partner to Enhance Aircraft Connectivity

Viasat VSAT has collaborated with Airbus to equip the Irish Air Corps' (“IAC”) Airbus C295 MSA aircraft with an advanced, secure, and adaptable Ku-band and Ka-band airborne technology — GAT-5530. The C295 MSA aircraft serves as a tactical transport and ISR platform for various military operations for the Irish Defense Forces.

The integration aims to enhance the aircraft capabilities of the Irish Defense Forces, specifically focusing on the Military Air Defense of Ireland airspace and supporting UN peacekeeping operations. Earlier this year, Airbus had completed the delivery of two C295 MSA aircraft to the Irish Defense Forces.

The inclusion of Viasat's GAT-5530 terminal significantly boosts the aircraft functionality by providing secure satellite connectivity. The technology supports a range of command, control and communication mission needs like tactical transport and communication as well as intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance.

The distinguishing feature of the GAT-5530 is its ability to operate across the entire ITU Ku-band and Ka-band, including commercial and military Ka-band frequencies. This offers increased operational flexibility for military users seeking resilience in their communication systems.

Apart from this, Viasat's broadband SATCOM service also provides ample capacity for real-time aircraft health data monitoring, facilitating condition-based maintenance and minimizing operational downtime. Moreover, Viasat has entered into a contract with the IAC to manage SATCOM services across multiple aircraft, including the C295 MSA and a fleet of PC-12 special mission aircraft.

Viasat designs, develops and markets advanced digital satellite telecommunications and other wireless networking and signal processing equipment. The company provides high-bandwidth, high-performance communications solutions to the public as well as military enterprises and government enterprises.

The company is ramping up investments in the development of its revolutionary ViaSat-3 broadband communications platform, which will have nearly 10 times the bandwidth capacity of ViaSat-2. ViaSat-3 class of Ka-band satellites are expected to provide enhanced bandwidth with greater flexibility to move and concentrate that capacity virtually anywhere there is demand.

Viasat currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has lost 24.4% over the past year compared with the industry's decline of 3.8%.



