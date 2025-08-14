Viasat Unveils HaloNet Portfolio for Near-Earth Communications

Viasat, Inc. VSAT has introduced its new HaloNet portfolio — a modular set of capabilities built on next-generation connectivity architecture — that seamlessly integrates space and terrestrial networks into a unified service offering. HaloNet aims to revolutionize near-Earth communications with a flexible, multi-orbit network and data services tailored to specific mission requirements developed by Viasat Government and its Defense and Advanced Technologies segment.

HaloNet supports simultaneous connectivity to thousands of space vehicles across various orbital inclinations, including polar and retrograde, at any latitude, serving missions up to 1,100 km in low Earth orbit (LEO) and medium Earth orbit. The portfolio offers a turnkey launch and orbital communications solution, combining multi-band GEO-relay and Direct-to-Earth (DTE) satellite communications for diverse mission needs.

As government and commercial LEO operations expand rapidly, the need for an agile, reliable and secure communications infrastructure has grown. These operators require the ability to transport mission data back to Earth efficiently for analysis, manage real-time demands and latency and maintain continuous spacecraft contact for command and control.

The platform integrates Viasat’s advanced space and ground capabilities, delivering a unified approach to command, control and data dissemination. Key services include Telemetry, Tracking and Command (TT&C) Data Relay Service via L-band for secure, low-latency links; Launch Telemetry DRS for real-time data relay during launches without dedicated downrange stations; High-Capacity DRS via Ka-band for on-demand high-volume data transmission; Direct-to-Earth service through Viasat’s Ground Station as a Service (GSaaS) network spanning six continents; and Mobile Command & Control through deployable satellite gateways for secure operations from virtually any location.

Viasat Inc. Price and Consensus

Viasat Inc. price-consensus-chart | Viasat Inc. Quote

By dynamically routing data via GEO relay satellites over L-band, Ka-band, or optical links—with speeds ranging from tens of Kbps to more than 10 Gbps—HaloNet ensures secure, resilient and adaptable data transport. With its comprehensive, multi-band and multi-path solutions, HaloNet is positioned to meet the evolving demands of both government and commercial missions, delivering reliable connectivity and real-time capabilities for critical scientific, defense and commercial operations.

Viasat’s Satellite Services business is progressing well with key metrics, including ARPU (average revenue per user) and revenues, showing impressive growth. ARPU is growing on the back of a solid retail distribution network, which accounts for a rising proportion of a high-value and high-bandwidth subscriber base. Furthermore, the growing adoption of in-flight Wi-Fi services in commercial aircraft is proving conducive to business growth. Viasat’s impressive bandwidth productivity sets it apart from conventional and lower-yield satellite providers that run on incumbent business models.

Recently, Viasat reported strong first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein both top and bottom lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Solid momentum in aviation services, information security and cyber defense, space and mission systems is fostering growth. Its strong bandwidth productivity sets it apart from conventional and lower-yield satellite providers that run on incumbent business models. For fiscal 2026, management expects low single-digit revenue growth and flattish adjusted EBITDA year over year.

VSAT Stock’s Price Performance

Viasat currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of Viasat have surged 58.1% over the past year compared with the Wireless Equipment industry’s growth of 29.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider From the Wireless Equipment Space

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Ubiquiti Inc. UI, InterDigital, Inc. IDCC and Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI. UI, IDCC and MSI carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

UI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 29.93%. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 61.29%. Its shares have surged 172.7% in the past year.

IDCC earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 54.27%. InterDigital’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. Its shares have jumped 102.4% in the past year.

Motorola’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.8%. In the last reported quarter, Motorola delivered an earnings surprise of 6.25%. MSI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 9.1%. Its shares have inched up 11.4% in the past year.

