Viasat Turns To Profit In Q3

(RTTNews) - Viasat Inc. (VSAT) reported that its third-quarter net income attributable to the company was $6.48 million or $0.10 per share compared to a loss of $10.40 million or $0.17 per share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.39 compared to $0.12 prior year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $588.22 million up from $554.69 million in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.01 per share and revenues of $582.39 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.