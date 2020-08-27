Viasat to Provide Premium Connectivity on Gulfstream's Jets

Viasat, Inc. VSAT stated that its business aviation in-flight connectivity (IFC) system secured the Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) from the Federal Aviation Administration through Gulfstream Aerospace. This certifies the use of Viasat’s Ka-band IFC system on the Gulfstream G650 and Gulfstream G650ER business jets.



The Carlsbad, CA-based company’s Ka-band solutions enable business jet customers to have high-speed Internet connectivity. In recent Ka-band speed tests, customers have seen more than 40 Mbps across the new service plans that enhanced in-flight connectivity experience.



As a result, passengers and crew flying on Gulfstream’s G650 and G650ER will get a premium cabin Internet experience. Viasat recently removed Internet speed limits delivered to the aircraft across all of its business aviation Ka-band service plans. Gulfstream large-cabin G650 and G650ER business jet customers can deploy either the Viasat Ka-band, Ku-band, or the Dual-band IFC systems.



Gulfstream G650 and G650ER operators will now be able to take advantage of Viasat’s Ka-band system performance along with the reach of its global Ku-band network. This will enable travelers to experience high-speed Internet connections for streaming content and accessing business and entertainment applications.



Viasat holds a leading position in the satellite and wireless communications market. The STC is for the company’s Global Aero Terminal 5510, which taps into the ViaSat-1, ViaSat-2 and European Ka-band satellite platform. Viasat continues to make progress on its ViaSat-3 global constellation amid the productivity challenges posed by COVID-19.



Viasat’s shares have plunged 48.6% in the past year against 28% growth of the industry.







The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20.5% compared with the industry’s 15.2%. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 361.3%, on average.



Currently, Viasat has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



