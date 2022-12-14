Markets
Viasat To Partner With Microsoft To Bring Internet Service Across Africa, Latin America And The U.S.

December 14, 2022 — 08:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Viasat (VSAT) announced a new partnership to help deliver internet access to 10 million people around the globe, including 5 million across Africa. Viasat is the first satellite partner to work with Microsoft's Airband Initiative.

Teresa Hutson, Microsoft's vice president of Technology and Corporate Responsibility, said: "Working with Viasat, we will use satellite to reach remote areas that previously have had few, if any, options for conventional connectivity. Through our Airband Initiative we will extend high-speed internet access to 100 million people on the continent of Africa and to a quarter of a billion people living in unserved and underserved areas across the world by 2025."

