Markets

Viasat To Acquire Inmarsat - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Viasat Inc. (VSAT) has agreed to acquire Inmarsat in a deal valued at $7.3 billion, comprised of $850.0 million in cash, approximately 46.36 million shares of Viasat common stock valued at $3.1 billion, and the assumption of $3.4 billion of net debt. At closing, on a pro forma basis, Inmarsat shareholders are expected to be issued shares representing an aggregate of 37.5% of Viasat stock on a fully diluted basis.

Inmarsat owns and operates a diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band.

Viasat expects the combined company has the potential for mid-teens percentage revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth with a fully funded path to positive free cash flow.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VSAT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular