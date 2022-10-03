Markets
Viasat Shares Are Gaining On Plan To Sell Link 16 Business

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) shares are trading more than 35 percent on Monday morning trade after announcing a definitive agreement to sell its Link 16 Tactical Data Links business to L3Harris Technologies for $1.96 billion.

Viasat said it intends to use the proceeds of the Link 16 TDL sale to reduce net leverage and increase liquidity.

Currently, shares are at $41.11, up 35.98 percent from the previous close of $30.23 on a volume of 3,696,873.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

