Viasat Shares Are Gaining On Plan To Sell Link 16 Business

(RTTNews) - Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) shares are trading more than 35 percent on Monday morning trade after announcing a definitive agreement to sell its Link 16 Tactical Data Links business to L3Harris Technologies for $1.96 billion.

Viasat said it intends to use the proceeds of the Link 16 TDL sale to reduce net leverage and increase liquidity.

Currently, shares are at $41.11, up 35.98 percent from the previous close of $30.23 on a volume of 3,696,873.

