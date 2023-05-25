News & Insights

Markets
VSAT

Viasat set to win unconditional EU okay for Inmarsat deal - source

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

May 25, 2023 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. company Viasat VSAT.O is set to gain unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $7.3 billion bid for British satellite rival Inmarsat, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The companies, which compete with market leaders Panasonic 6752.T and Intelsat in the market for wi-fi on long-haul flights, announced the tie-up in late 2021.

The European Commission's decision could come as early as Thursday, although the timing could still change, the person said.

The EU executive, which acts as the antitrust watchdog in the 27-country European Union and is scheduled to decide on the deal by June 29, declined to comment. Viasat and Inmarsat did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Commission opened an investigation into the deal in February, voicing concerns about the companies' status as close competitors in Europe and globally for the supply of broadband inflight connectivity (IFC) services to commercial airlines.

Viasat owns and operates four geostationary earth orbit satellites while Inmarsat has 15.

The deal has already received the green light in the UK and U.S. Federal Communications Commission.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jan Harvey)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS MarketsCompanies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VSAT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.