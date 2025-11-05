Viasat Set to Report Q2 Results: Will Top-Line Growth Boost Earnings?

Viasat, Inc. VSAT is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 6, after the closing bell. The company reported an earnings surprise of 36.78% in the trailing four quarters.



Despite weakness in the Communication Services segment, the company is expected to report revenue growth, backed by the Defense and Advanced Technologies segment.



During the quarter, VSAT had been selected by the U.S. Government to develop a next-generation, high-assurance, high-speed Ethernet Data Encryptor for protecting classified data in government cloud data centers.



In the quarter under review, the company introduced a key development in its JetXP in-flight broadband service. The Global Aero Terminal 5510 was successfully connected to a ViaSat-3 satellite for the first time during a series of test flights. This breakthrough paves the way for faster, more reliable Internet connectivity aboard business jets.



The company also introduced its new HaloNet portfolio — a modular set of capabilities built on next-generation connectivity architecture — that seamlessly integrates space and terrestrial networks into a unified service offering. It will efficiently enable multiple use cases such as Telemetry, Tracking and Command (TT&C) Data Relay Service via L-band for secure, low-latency links, Direct-to-Earth service and more. These innovative product launches and expanding collaboration with the U.S. government are expected to have a favorable impact on the upcoming earnings.



In the to-be-reported quarter, VSAT announced that its ViaSat-3 Flight 2 (F2) satellite is set to launch aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V551 rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, FL, in the second half of October 2025.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Product revenues is pegged at $340.59 million, implying an improvement from $323.95 million reported in the fiscal second quarter of 2026. For the Service vertical, the Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at $811.89 million, suggesting an increase from $798.31 million year over year.



For the September quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $1.14 billion, which is in line with the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at a loss of 11 cents, indicating a narrower loss from $1.07 reported in the prior-year quarter.

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Viasat this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%, with both pegged at a loss of 11 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Viasat currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

