Markets
VSAT

Viasat Says It Was Awarded $99 Mln Order By US Govt.

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Viasat Inc. (VSAT), a communications provider, said on Monday that during the second quarter, it has been awarded a $99 million order for Multifunctional Information Distribution System or MIDS Joint Tactical Radio System or JTRS terminals, by the U.S. Government.

The U.S. Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) has granted the contract on behalf of the MIDS Program Office.

This order falls under a U.S. Navy Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract awarded to Viasat in 2020 with a maximum value of $998 million for the production, retrofits, development, and sustainment of MIDS JTRS terminals.

MIDS are among the most widely used Link 16 terminals by the U.S. military and global allies, to work as a basic communications datalink on the battlefield to provide a secure communications for operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VSAT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular