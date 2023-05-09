News & Insights

Markets
VSAT

Viasat Says CMA Approved Proposed Acquisition Of Inmarsat

May 09, 2023 — 06:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Viasat Inc. (VSAT), a communications company, said on Tuesday that the UK's Competition and Markets Authority or CMA has approved its proposed acquisition of Inmarsat, a provider of global mobile satellite communications services.

The market regulator's Phase II review has confirmed that its provisional findings showing the transaction does not raise competition concerns.

The regulatory clearance has now allowed Viasat to buy Inmarsat without remedies.

Mark Dankberg, CEO of Viasat, said: "… This deal will also create new high-skill technology jobs, deepen Viasat's capabilities in the UK, and ultimately help to deliver the goals of the UK's National Space Strategy."

In 2021, Viasat had agreed to acquire Inmarsat in a deal valued at $7.3 billion. This comprises $850 million in cash, around 46.36 million shares of Viasat shares valued at $3.1 billion, and $3.4 billion of debt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VSAT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.