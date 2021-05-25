Viasat Q4 Profit Soars - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Communications company Viasat Inc. (VSAT) reported Tuesday that net income attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter soared to $7.4 million or $0.11 per share from $1.6 million or $0.03 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.36 per share, compared to $0.32 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter edged up 1 percent to $595.8 million from $591.7 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.01 per share on revenues of $608.1 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

