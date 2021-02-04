Viasat Q3 Profit Rises; Sees Record Adj. EBITDA In FY21 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Viasat Inc. (VSAT) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income attributable to common stockholders rose 4 percent to $6.76 million from $6.48 million in the year-ago period. Earnings per share was unchanged from last year at $0.10 per share on higher number of shares outstanding.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.39 per share, the same as in the prior-year period.

Total revenues for the quarter declined 2 percent to $575.6 million from $588.2 million in the prior year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.01 per share on revenues of $599.91 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, Viasat said it believes it is poised to deliver record adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2021 despite the ongoing pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.