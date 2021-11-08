Markets
Viasat Q2 Profit Surges, Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Communications company Viasat Inc. (VSAT) reported Monday that net income attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter surged to $3.3 million or $0.04 per share from $2.0 million or $0.03 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.34 per share, compared to $0.31 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 27 percent to $701.4 million from $554.3 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.07 per share on revenues of $681.25 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

