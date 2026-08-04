Viasat Q1 Loss Narrows; Revenue Slips 1%

(RTTNews) - Viasat Inc. (VSAT) reported a narrower net loss for the first quarter, while revenue edged lower from the prior year.

The satellite communications company posted a net loss of $51.7 million or $0.38 per share for the quarter, compared with a net loss of $56.4 million or $0.43 per share in the prior-year period.

Adjusted net income was $24.5 million or $0.17 per share, compared to $23.1 million or $0.17 per share last year.

First-quarter revenue declined 1% to $1.16 billion from $1.17 billion last year.

Looking ahead, Viasat reaffirmed its fiscal 2027 outlook. The company continues to expect mid-single-digit revenue growth.

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