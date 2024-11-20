ViaSat price target lowered to $9 from $24 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on ViaSat (VSAT) to $9 from $24 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm updated estimates for the company’s latest results and also the change in reporting. It has flagged competitive threats from LEO constellations for some time, but says it is unfolding faster than expected. Barclays cut estimates, which are magnified by ViaSat’s “high leverage.”

