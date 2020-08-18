Viasat Powers Samsung Galaxy S20 TE With MDD Cyber Software

Viasat, Inc. VSAT recently announced the deployment of its Mobile Dynamic Defense (MDD) cybersecurity software in Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition (TE) device. The latest incorporation of the avant-garde software solution in the Samsung device will help business executives and defense personnel to safeguard their confidential information. It will also improve situational awareness, safety and decision making with utmost efficiency.



With an industry-rich legacy of more than 30 years in satellite communication (SATCOM) and cybersecurity products, Viasat is committed to develop innovative solutions that will help warfighters to stay connected with a live network, thereby maintaining mission effectiveness. The cyber-defense platform safeguards restricted information related to U.S. federal government, Department of Defense (“DoD”) and international Five Eye (FVEY) allied forces. Proven to be battlefield ready, the cutting-edge platform controls device connections with adequate cellular connectivity management.



Markedly, Viasat’s MDD platform has been specifically designed to address the distinctive demands of government operations and tactical enterprises in the defense sector. Apart from being an authorized Samsung Reseller, the MDD provides a revolutionary integrated solutions ecosystem with secured policy management. Equipped with best-in-class capabilities of sensor fusion and application control, it also detects malicious application installation as well as maintains device integrity and strengthens advanced mobility solutions in the battle zone. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S20 TE coupled with Viasat’s innovative cybersecurity platform is considered to be the perfect choice to support commercial and government networks amid evolving cyber threats.



The Carlsbad, CA-based company maintains a leading position in the satellite and wireless communications market. Encouragingly, a blue-chip customer base that comprises the Department of Defense, civil agencies, allied foreign governments, satellite network integrators as well as large communications service providers and enterprises, adds to its strength. The company’s Government Systems is a major profit churner. Moreover, the impressive traction of Viasat 1-bandwith — the company’s first communication satellite and the world's most cost-effective satellite bandwidth — has been supporting the government and satellite business.



Viasat also collaborated with various cloud computing providers across the globe to embed AI and ML features through its secure, high-speed and resilient global SATCOM network and line of sight tactical network technologies. These have helped the company to deliver state-of-the-art Internet of battlefield things (IoBT) to significantly improve military readiness and mission effectiveness for the defense entities. The end-to-end communications network offers layered resiliency and elite satellite capacity to support an unrivalled range of operations requiring IoBT and cloud-based applications.



Viasat currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has inched up 8.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 32.3% in the past three months.





Some other better-ranked stocks in the industry are Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, Nokia Corporation NOK and Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM. While Clearfield sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Nokia and Qualcomm carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Clearfield’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.6%, on average.



Nokia’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.5%, on average.



Qualcomm’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.3%, on average.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.