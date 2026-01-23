Viasat Powers KLM's Fast, Free In-Flight Wi-Fi Rollout in Europe

Viasat, Inc. VSAT has announced that it will begin offering fast, full and free in-flight connectivity (IFC) for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, including KLM Cityhopper. The complimentary service will be rolled out across KLM’s narrowbody and regional aircraft and will be available to members of the airline’s Flying Blue loyalty program, with passengers able to sign up easily during their journey. This move positions KLM at the forefront of Europe’s in-flight Wi-Fi evolution, as the airline plans a rapid deployment across a total of 68 aircraft using Viasat’s next-generation connectivity solution.

Building on a partnership that has spanned more than six years, KLM is leveraging Viasat’s future-ready technology to raise the standard for passenger connectivity across European airspace.

Management highlighted that full, fast and free Wi-Fi represents the future of air travel, noting that the expanded collaboration with KLM will help deliver a superior, more personalized onboard experience. Also, management stated that Viasat’s ability to provide flexible, airline-specific solutions aligns with KLM’s long-term goals and enhances overall passenger satisfaction.

Viasat Inc. Price and Consensus

Viasat Inc. price-consensus-chart | Viasat Inc. Quote

The announcement comes amid growing demand for seamless and reliable IFC across Europe, as passenger expectations continue to rise alongside rapid technological change. Viasat’s advanced connectivity platform enables KLM to meet current expectations while remaining compatible with future network upgrades, ensuring long-term performance and scalability.

As one of the world’s longest-operating airlines, serving more than 160 destinations this winter, 92 of them in Europe, KLM’s rollout of full, fast and free Wi-Fi marks a significant milestone for European aviation and further reinforces Viasat’s position as a leading provider of innovative IFC solutions worldwide.

Viasat is gaining from the growing adoption of in-flight Wi-Fi services in commercial aircraft, which is proving conducive to business growth. Viasat’s impressive bandwidth productivity sets it apart from conventional and lower-yield satellite providers that run on incumbent business models. Viasat has a competitive advantage in bandwidth economics, global coverage, flexibility and bandwidth allocation, which makes it believe that mobile broadband will act as a profit churner with a significant improvement in IFC revenues.

For fiscal 2026, management expects low single-digit revenue growth and flattish adjusted EBITDA year over year. Viasat anticipates the Communication Services segment’s revenue performance to be flat due to low double-digit growth in aviation services, partially offset by a lower rate of declines in fixed services and other. DAT revenue growth is anticipated to be in the mid-teens, primarily driven by strong double-digit growth in both information security and cyber defense, and space and mission systems.

VSAT Stock’s Price Performance

Viasat currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of Viasat have surged 284.7% over the past year compared with the Wireless Equipment industry’s growth of 27.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, Ubiquiti Inc. UI and Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI. CLFD sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while UI and MSI currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Clearfield’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 92.47%. In the last reported quarter, CLFD delivered an earnings surprise of 44.44%. Its shares have lost 20.1% in the past year.

UI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 54.15%. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 39.52%. Its shares have surged 26.1% in the past six months.

Motorola Solutions’ earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 5.5%. MSI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 9.1%. Its shares have declined 16.1% in the past year.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.