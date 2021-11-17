Viasat Names Kevin Harkenrider COO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Global communications company Viasat Inc. (VSAT) announced the appointment of Kevin Harkenrider as chief operating officer. He previously served as executive vice president, Global Operations and Chief Operations Officer. Harkenrider joined the company in October 2006. He will oversee the operational structure and controls of the company.

"A 15-year Viasat veteran, Kevin has proven to be a successful and trusted leader, building a strong reputation for ensuring accountability, developing people, inspiring teams and delivering results," said Rick Baldridge, president and CEO, Viasat.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.