Markets
VSAT

Viasat Names Kevin Harkenrider COO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Global communications company Viasat Inc. (VSAT) announced the appointment of Kevin Harkenrider as chief operating officer. He previously served as executive vice president, Global Operations and Chief Operations Officer. Harkenrider joined the company in October 2006. He will oversee the operational structure and controls of the company.

"A 15-year Viasat veteran, Kevin has proven to be a successful and trusted leader, building a strong reputation for ensuring accountability, developing people, inspiring teams and delivering results," said Rick Baldridge, president and CEO, Viasat.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VSAT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular