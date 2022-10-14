Viasat, Inmarsat To Co-operate With CMA's Phase 2 Probe Into Proposed Merger

(RTTNews) - Viasat Inc. (VSAT), a communications firm, and Inmarsat, a provider of mobile satellite communications services, said on Friday that they look forward to work with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority or CMA and narrate the benefits of their proposed merger.

The companies' statement follows the market regulator's announcement on Friday that it will refer the transaction to a Phase 2 probe.

"Viasat and Inmarsat remain confident that the transaction will increase the availability of more affordable, faster, and more reliable IFC globally to operators, airlines, and passengers. While the market is still nascent, existing providers Panasonic and Intelsat combined represent more than 75% of the long-haul IFC market," both parties said in a statement.

The proposed transaction has already obtained several major regulatory approvals.

In November 2021, Viasat agreed to acquire Inmarsat in a deal valued at $7.3 billion, comprised of $850.0 million in cash, approximately 46.36 million shares of Viasat common stock valued at $3.1 billion, and the assumption of $3.4 billion of net debt.

