Viasat, Inc. Releases Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Viasat announced its fiscal year 2025 financial results and will host a conference call for shareholders today.

Viasat, Inc. announced its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results in a letter to shareholders, which is available on its Investor Relations website. The company is hosting a conference call on May 20, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss these results, with dial-in numbers provided for participants. Viasat, a leader in satellite communications, is focused on connecting people and entities globally and completed the acquisition of Inmarsat in May 2023, enhancing its capabilities.

$VSAT Insider Trading Activity

$VSAT insiders have traded $VSAT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD ONTARIO sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000

INVESTMENT BOARD PRIVATE HOLDINGS (4) INC. CPP sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000

LUXTOPHOLDING SARL TRITON sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000

MARK J MILLER (EVP, Chief Technical Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $32,824

$VSAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $VSAT stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VSAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VSAT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Viasat, Inc.



(NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today published its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results in a letter to shareholders, which, along with webcast slides, is now posted to the



Investor Relations



section of Viasat’s website.





As previously announced, Viasat will host a conference call today, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The dial in numbers for the conference are U.S. (800) 715-9871 and International (646) 307-1963. Please reference conference ID 9104119.





Participants can also listen to the live webcast from the



Investor Relations



section of the Viasat website. The call will be archived and available on the site for approximately one month immediately following the conference call.







About Viasat







Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner.





.







Viasat, Inc. Contacts







Jonathan Sinnatt/Scott Goryl, Corporate Communications,



pr@viasat.com







Lisa Curran/Peter Lopez, Investor Relations, +1 (760) 476-2633,



IR@viasat.com





