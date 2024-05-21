Viasat Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Viasat Inc (VSAT):

Earnings: -$100.3 million in Q4 vs. $1.19 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.80 in Q4 vs. $15.56 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Viasat Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$30.5 million or -$0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.63 per share Revenue: $1.15 billion in Q4 vs. $666.1 million in the same period last year.

