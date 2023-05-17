Viasat Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Viasat Inc (VSAT):

Earnings: $1.20 billion in Q4 vs. -$29.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: $15.56 in Q4 vs. -$0.39 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Viasat Inc reported adjusted earnings of $13.3 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $9.49 per share Revenue: $666.1 million in Q4 vs. $701.7 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.