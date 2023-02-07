Viasat Inc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Viasat Inc (VSAT):

Earnings: -$42.2 million in Q3 vs. -$6.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.55 in Q3 vs. -$0.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Viasat Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$10.9 million or -$0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.14 per share Revenue: $714.1 million in Q3 vs. $719.7 million in the same period last year.

