Viasat Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Viasat Inc (VSAT):

Earnings: -$48.2 million in Q2 vs. $3.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.64 in Q2 vs. $0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Viasat Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$13.6 million or -$0.18 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.31 per share Revenue: $744.8 million in Q2 vs. $701.4 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.