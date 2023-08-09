Viasat Inc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Viasat Inc (VSAT):

Earnings: -$77.0 million in Q1 vs. -$21.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.83 in Q1 vs. -$0.29 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Viasat Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$0.4 million or $0.00 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.35 per share Revenue: $779.8 million in Q1 vs. $678.2 million in the same period last year.

