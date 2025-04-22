Viasat Inc. Announces Redemption of $442.5 Million in Outstanding Senior Notes Due 2025

Viasat announced the redemption of $442.55 million in senior notes due 2025, to be funded with cash on hand.

Quiver AI Summary

Viasat Inc. announced a notice of redemption for its outstanding 5.625% senior notes due 2025, totaling $442,550,000, ahead of their maturity on September 15, 2025. The redemption will occur on May 2, 2025, at 100% of the principal amount plus any accrued interest, and will be funded with cash on hand. Following the redemption date, interest on the notes will cease, and they will no longer be outstanding. The company emphasizes that the press release is not the official notice of redemption, and holders should refer to communication from Wilmington Trust, the trustee. Viasat is a global satellite communications leader, focused on connecting people and systems worldwide.

Potential Positives

Viasat is proactively managing its debt by redeeming all remaining outstanding 2025 Notes ahead of the maturity date, which can improve its financial stability.

The redemption will be funded with cash on hand, indicating a healthy liquidity position for the company.

Ceasing interest accrual on the redeemed notes could reduce future financial obligations, potentially improving profitability.

This action reflects Viasat's commitment to strengthening its balance sheet following its recent acquisition of Inmarsat, which may position the company for long-term growth.

Potential Negatives

Issuing a notice of redemption for $442,550,000 in senior notes may indicate potential liquidity concerns or financial strain, especially if being funded with cash on hand.

The early redemption of the 2025 Notes could suggest that the company is prioritizing debt repayment over investment in growth opportunities or capital projects.

The necessity to issue a press release about redeeming debt may raise questions among investors regarding the company's financial health and future capital management strategy.

FAQ

What are the 2025 Notes being redeemed by Viasat?

Viasat is redeeming all remaining outstanding 5.625% senior notes due in 2025.

What is the cash redemption price for the 2025 Notes?

The cash redemption price is 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued interest.

When will the redemption of the 2025 Notes take place?

The redemption is scheduled for May 2, 2025.

How will Viasat fund the redemption?

Viasat plans to fund the redemption using cash on hand.

Where can I find more information about the redemption?

Holders should refer to the notice of redemption provided by Wilmington Trust, National Association.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VSAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VSAT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ purchased up to $15,000 on 10/23.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VSAT Insider Trading Activity

$VSAT insiders have traded $VSAT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD ONTARIO sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000

INVESTMENT BOARD PRIVATE HOLDINGS (4) INC. CPP sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000

LUXTOPHOLDING SARL TRITON sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000

MARK J MILLER (EVP, Chief Technical Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $32,824

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VSAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $VSAT stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VSAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VSAT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VSAT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VSAT forecast page.

Full Release



CARLSBAD, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Viasat Inc.



(NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced that it has issued a notice of redemption for all $442,550,000 remaining aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.625% senior notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) ahead of the September 15, 2025 maturity date at a cash redemption price of 100% of the principal amount of the notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest on such amount to, but excluding, the redemption date of May 2, 2025. Viasat plans to fund the redemption with cash on hand.





Interest on the redeemed 2025 Notes will cease to accrue and the 2025 Notes will cease to be outstanding effective as of the redemption date of May 2, 2025.





This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption of the 2025 Notes. Holders of the 2025 Notes should refer to the notice of redemption delivered to the registered holders of the 2025 Notes by Wilmington Trust, National Association, the trustee with respect to the 2025 Notes.







About Viasat







Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people’s lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at





www.viasat.com





, the





Viasat News Room





or follow us on





LinkedIn





,





X





,





Instagram





,





Facebook





,





Bluesky





,





Threads





, and





YouTube





.







Copyright © 2025 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat Signal are registered trademarks in the U.S. and in other countries of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.









Viasat, Inc. Contacts:







Jonathan Sinnatt, Corporate Communications,



PR@viasat.com







Lisa Curran/Peter Lopez, Investor Relations,



IR@viasat.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include among others, statements related to the redemption of the 2025 Notes. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.