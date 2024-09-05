News & Insights

VSAT

Viasat Gets Contract From Defense Information Services Agency - Quick Facts

September 05, 2024 — 08:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) said it has received a five-year, $153 million contract at full value potential from the Defense Information Services Agency to provide network services and support for the U.S. Army Project Manager Mission Command Blue Force Tracker program.

Viasat will provide engineering services expertise and deliver operational and technical support for the BFT network. The work will include the maintenance and configuration of hardware and software packages, as well as additional support for technology hardware and software development, updates and modifications aligned with BFT network modernization objectives.

