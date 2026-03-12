Viasat Expands NexusWave Deployment Across EXMAR's Gas Carrier Fleet

Viasat, Inc. VSAT, through its Inmarsat Maritime unit, is deploying the NexusWave connectivity service across the expanding fleet of gas carriers operated by EXMAR. The rollout aims to support EXMAR’s growing operational and crew connectivity requirements as it operates vessels across demanding global maritime routes.

EXMAR is looking to strengthen communication between its ships and shore-based teams while improving onboard connectivity for seafarers. Reliable connectivity has become increasingly important for maritime operations, enabling smoother collaboration, faster decision-making and improved access to digital tools that support daily operations.

Management highlighted that EXMAR’s decision to deploy NexusWave across its expanding fleet of gas carriers reflects the strong trust and reliability built between the two companies over more than two decades. It also stated that the rollout marks only the beginning of the next phase of collaboration, with plans to continue working together to introduce further NexusWave enhancements that align with EXMAR’s growing fleet and evolving operational ambitions.

NexusWave is a fully managed connectivity solution that bonds multiple network layers—including GX Ka-band, LEO, LTE and L-band—into a single integrated service. By combining these network underlays, the platform helps maintain a stable and uninterrupted connection at sea. For EXMAR, this capability supports business continuity, helps prevent operational disruptions and contributes to improved crew welfare by ensuring consistent digital access.

The service has already been activated on part of EXMAR’s fleet, where the company is reporting stronger ship-to-shore collaboration and more reliable connectivity for business-critical applications such as video conferencing and real-time communications. Seafarer welfare is also a key priority, with crew members gaining access to free, unlimited data for personal use during their off-duty time. In addition, consolidating connectivity services under a single provider is expected to reduce EXMAR’s fleetwide operating expenses by about 20%.

Security and system integration were also important considerations for the deployment. NexusWave is designed to integrate with EXMAR’s existing enterprise IT and cybersecurity infrastructure, providing secure-by-design connectivity through features such as end-to-end encryption and data splitting across multiple network layers to help protect sensitive operational data.

Before the full deployment, engineering teams from both companies carried out extensive configuration testing in a ship laboratory environment. The validation process was completed within a single day, enabling a rapid rollout of the connectivity solution across EXMAR’s operational vessels.

Viasat is benefiting from solid momentum in the Communication Services segment. Robust growth in information security and cyber defense is a positive. The launch of the ViaSat-3 F2 satellite is set to boost Viasat's network capacity in the Americas region and help to provide better performance to end users. The growing adoption of in-flight Wi-Fi services in commercial aircraft is a tailwind. Its impressive bandwidth productivity sets it apart from conventional and lower-yield satellite providers. For fiscal 2026, management expects low single-digit revenue growth and flattish adjusted EBITDA year over year.

