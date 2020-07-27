Viasat Equips Bombardier Challenger Jets With Ka-Band Service

Viasat, Inc. VSAT recently announced the deployment of its Ka-band in-flight connectivity (IFC) business aviation services in two Bombardier Challenger business jets — Challenger 300 and Challenger 350 aircrafts. Markedly, the Ka-band services will enable Viasat to strengthen business-critical productivity and promote enhanced customer experience with best-in-class in-flight entertainment services. These will enable more efficient utilization of intensive passenger and flight crew applications.



Viasat’s Ka-band solutions enable business jet customers to enjoy high-speed Internet connectivity from takeoff to touchdown. It empowers aviation clients to reinforce their IFC investments and helps customers to stay connected with streamlined web browsing and streaming services. Equipped with unrivalled speed and quality, Viasat’s highly-differentiated Ka-band service has been specifically designed to meet accretive demands of data backed by next-gen business applications. The Ka-band leverages global bandwidth to provide avant-garde Internet service with best-in-market pricing to boost the competitiveness of the business jet market.



Passengers on Bombardier Challenger business jets will have first-hand access to Viasat’s ultra-high capacity Ka-band satellite services. With an in-flight Wi-Fi solution, passengers can also enjoy unlimited connectivity with data intensive applications on a real-time basis. Interestingly, Viasat has eliminated speed caps for Ka-band services few days back. Touted as an “industry-first” move in the business aviation market, passengers witnessed a speed of more than 40 Mbps across the new Ka-band service plans, thereby enhancing the onboard connectivity experience. Notably, these services gain prominence for customers that are dependent on virtual connectivity services for an enhanced communication system in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.



Viasat maintains a leading position in the satellite and wireless communications market. Encouragingly, a blue-chip customer base, which comprises the Department of Defense, civil agencies, allied foreign governments, satellite network integrators and large communications service providers and enterprises, adds to its strength. The company’s Government Systems segment is a major profit churner. The company also partnered with various cloud computing providers worldwide to embed AI and ML features through its secure, high-speed and resilient global satellite communications network and line of sight tactical network technologies.



With the surging popularity of high-engagement in-flight connectivity and high passenger engagement, leading industrial companies are scouting for new ways to utilize Viasat’s high capacity satellite solutions to maximize IFC investment and passenger satisfaction. The company’s impressive bandwidth productivity sets it apart from conventional and low-yield satellite providers that run on incumbent business models. With the decline of air traffic due to COVID-19 pandemic, the latest move to equip Bombardier Challenger business jets with enhanced connectivity along with its decision to eliminate the speeds limits for Ka-band services is likely to strengthen Viasat’s dominance in this niche market.



Viasat currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has plunged 55.1% against the industry’s growth of 2% in the past year.





