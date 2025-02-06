VIASAT Earnings Results: $VSAT Reports Quarterly Earnings

VIASAT ($VSAT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of -$1.23 per share, missing estimates of -$0.59 by $0.64. The company also reported revenue of $1,123,770,000, missing estimates of $1,144,674,855 by $-20,904,855.
VIASAT Insider Trading Activity
VIASAT insiders have traded $VSAT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PINCUS (CAYMAN) GLOBAL GROWTH GP LLC WARBURG sold 2,811,443 shares for an estimated $55,947,715
- TRITON CO-INVEST, L.P. WP sold 2,811,443 shares for an estimated $55,947,715
- TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD ONTARIO sold 2,811,442 shares for an estimated $55,947,695
- INVESTMENT BOARD PRIVATE HOLDINGS (4) INC. CPP sold 2,811,442 shares for an estimated $55,947,695
- LUXTOPHOLDING SARL TRITON sold 2,811,442 shares for an estimated $55,947,695
- RICHARD A BALDRIDGE has made 2 purchases buying 55,000 shares for an estimated $820,000 and 0 sales.
- MARK J MILLER (EVP, Chief Technical Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $32,824
VIASAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of VIASAT stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WARBURG PINCUS LLC removed 2,811,443 shares (-25.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,568,629
- ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD removed 2,811,442 shares (-24.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,568,617
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 2,811,442 shares (-24.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,568,617
- BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA removed 1,536,774 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,349,081
- FPR PARTNERS LLC removed 1,523,535 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,191,007
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,206,786 shares (+401.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,409,024
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,137,850 shares (+7.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,585,929
VIASAT Government Contracts
We have seen $335,013,329 of award payments to $VSAT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- IGF::OT::IGF AWARD FOR AMSS III: $65,066,936
- JS VIASAT TO295 MCSC: $34,454,829
- PRODUCTION AND REPAIR COMMUNICATION SECURITY (COMSEC) EQUIPMENT: $22,705,471
- BFT2 WARRANTIES/ LICENSES: $18,890,841
- JS VIASAT TO286 NAVY CYBER WARFARE DEV GROUP: $17,917,510
VIASAT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $VSAT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ purchased up to $15,000 on 10/23.
