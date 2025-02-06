VIASAT Earnings Results: $VSAT Reports Quarterly Earnings

VIASAT ($VSAT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of -$1.23 per share, missing estimates of -$0.59 by $0.64. The company also reported revenue of $1,123,770,000, missing estimates of $1,144,674,855 by $-20,904,855.

VIASAT Insider Trading Activity

VIASAT insiders have traded $VSAT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PINCUS (CAYMAN) GLOBAL GROWTH GP LLC WARBURG sold 2,811,443 shares for an estimated $55,947,715

TRITON CO-INVEST, L.P. WP sold 2,811,443 shares for an estimated $55,947,715

TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD ONTARIO sold 2,811,442 shares for an estimated $55,947,695

INVESTMENT BOARD PRIVATE HOLDINGS (4) INC. CPP sold 2,811,442 shares for an estimated $55,947,695

LUXTOPHOLDING SARL TRITON sold 2,811,442 shares for an estimated $55,947,695

RICHARD A BALDRIDGE has made 2 purchases buying 55,000 shares for an estimated $820,000 and 0 sales.

MARK J MILLER (EVP, Chief Technical Officer) sold 3,564 shares for an estimated $32,824

VIASAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of VIASAT stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VIASAT Government Contracts

We have seen $335,013,329 of award payments to $VSAT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

VIASAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VSAT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ purchased up to $15,000 on 10/23.

