Viasat, Deutsche Telekom To Provide IFC Solutions To European Aviation Network

November 07, 2023 — 05:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - Viasat, Inc. (VSAT), a global communication company, along with Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY.PK) announced on Tuesday that they have entered into a new long-term agreement to provide in-flight connectivity solutions to airline partners across the European Aviation Network or EAN.

EAN was launched in 2019 by Deutsche Telekom and Inmarsat that was recently acquired by Viasat.

The network works by combining S-band satellite coverage with a complementary ground component network operated by Deutsche Telekom.

Deutsche Telekom operates more than 300 EAN sites in 30 countries across Europe and it uses small, low weight and low drag terminals, which can be installed on an aircraft in a matter of hours.

As per the company, EAN is currently available on more than 290 aircraft across various airlines, including Iberia, British Airways, Vueling, and AEGEAN. Since its inception in 2019, more than 140 million passengers have had the opportunity to connect in-flight through the EAN connectivity solution.

In pre-market activity, Viasat shares are trading at $18.30, up 0.16% on Nasdaq and Deutsche Telekom are trading at 21.25 euros down 0.47% in Germany.

