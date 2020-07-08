Viasat Deploys Premium Residential Internet Service in Brazil

In a bid to reinforce seamless networking infrastructure, Viasat, Inc. VSAT recently announced the deployment of high-quality residential Internet connectivity services in Brazil. The communications service provider will capitalize on the bandwidth facility from Telebras’ SGDC-1 satellite to deliver avant-garde satellite Internet services across the country. With the launch, Brazilian customers will have the privilege to subscribe to a premium home satellite Internet service via data packages up to 80 GB per month with speeds reaching a mark of up to 20 Mbps.



Since 2018, Viasat has been working to bridge the digital gap in Brazil with residents lacking a first-hand access to a reliable and streamlined broadband Internet connection. Markedly, the company is working in tandem with its strategic partner, Telebras, to create local jobs as well as support educational institutions and healthcare with seamless connectivity solutions. With the help of SGDC-1 satellite, the company’s scalable and accessible network covers almost all the areas of Brazil and empowers communities with digital equality, both socially and economically.



The new residential Internet service will be initially available across eight states — Rio de Janeiro, Pernambuco, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul, Amazonas, Paraná and Federal District. Apart from providing faster speeds, the residential Internet service is equipped with strategically-priced service plans and offers free Internet from 2-7 am local time. Currently, the company is offering two service plans — Basic and Advanced. These service plans are equipped with distinctive features like web browsing and unlimited chat. To add to that, Viasat recently extended its partnership with Visiontec to help execute its residential service go-to-market strategy with utmost flexibility. The rollout is anticipated to be completed before the end of 2020.



Impressively, Viasat maintains a lead position in the satellite and wireless communications market. Encouragingly, a blue-chip customer base, which comprises the Department of Defense, civil agencies, allied foreign governments, satellite network integrators as well as large communications service providers and enterprises, adds to its strength. The company’s Government Systems segment is a major profit churner. Moreover, the impressive traction of Viasat 1-bandwith — its first communication satellite and the world's most cost-effective satellite bandwidth — is supporting the government and satellite business. It also partnered with various cloud computing providers across the globe to embed AI and ML features through its secure, high-speed and resilient global satellite communications network and line of sight tactical network technologies.



Viasat currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 18.3% against the industry’s growth of 17.7% in the past three months.





