Viasat-Cyber1st JV Boosts UK Security With Crypto Solutions

Viasat, Inc. VSAT recently announced that its U.K. counterpart joined forces with a leading cybersecurity solutions provider — Cyber1st — to reinforce crypto capabilities and deploy reliable communications services to the government for a seamless network infrastructure. Apart from catering to the security demands of commercial customers, the collaboration will exclusively deliver avant-garde data and voice services to the U.K. Ministry of Defence (MOD). The deal will not only help Viasat expand its geographical footprint but will also enable it to enhance its crypto-growth capabilities amid an evolving cyber threat scenario.



Cyber1st is a private R&D organization that supports the U.K. crypto community with cyber consultancy services such as turnkey crypto solutions and hardware design along with protocol and algorithm development. Equipped with a high-grade crypto platform, it launches innovative products with excellent project capabilities. The company also delivers technical peer review of crypto solutions and assists British crypto engineers to enhance their capabilities in applied Cyber solution engineering.



Armed with a holistic cybersecurity approach, Viasat UK is leading player in the delivery of resilient satellite communications. It enables defence customers to deter threat attacks with an active cyber defense and hybrid adaptive network. It also maximizes operational capabilities with an unparalleled bandwidth capacity for improved connectivity. The UK subsidiary is currently focused on the establishment of a sovereign Network and Cyber Security Operations Centre for the delivery of leading cybersecurity services. Impressively, Viasat is the only company to support Type 1 network encryption for Layer 2 Ethernet Security Specification and Layer 3 High Assurance Internet Protocol Encryption, which makes it even more desirable by the U.K. MOD.



Viasat maintains a leading position in the satellite and wireless communications market. Encouragingly, a blue-chip customer base, which comprises the U.S. Department of Defense, civil agencies, allied foreign governments, satellite network integrators and large communications service providers, adds to its strength. The company’s Government Systems segment is a major profit churner. Beginning in 2021, Viasat intends to launch a new, global ViaSat-3 constellation of high-capacity communications satellites that will improve responsiveness of defense mission threats.



The company has also partnered with various cloud computing providers worldwide to embed AI and ML features through its secure, high-speed and resilient global satellite communications network and line of sight tactical network technologies. Moreover, momentous market traction of ViaSat-1 and ViaSat-2 satellites, coupled with strategically planned ViaSat 3 satellites, are expected to provide it a solid competitive edge over its peers, thereby bolstering growth in the long run.



Viasat currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 54.2% against the industry’s growth of 4% in the past year.





Some other better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Ericsson ERIC, Calix, Inc. CALX and Nokia Corporation NOK. While Ericsson and Calix sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Nokia carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ericsson has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 26.1%.



Calix’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 43%, on average.



Nokia’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 129.1%, on average.



