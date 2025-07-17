Viasat Collaborates with SSTL and MDA Space on ESA's Moonlight Lunar Communications Satellite Initiative

Viasat partners with SSTL and MDA Space to develop a lunar communications satellite system for ESA's Moonlight program.

Full Release



LONDON, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Viasat, Inc.



(NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced it is working with leaders in the UK space ecosystem,



SSTL



and



MDA Space



, to develop designs and proposals for a lunar orbiting communications satellite system around the Moon.







Moonlight



is the European Space Agency's (ESA) program to develop a lunar orbiting Navigation and Communication system that will greatly enhance combined navigation and communications services for European and international missions both on the surface of the Moon and in lunar orbit.





The Moonlight communications system, targeting initial capability by 2028 and full operations by 2030, will act as a data highway on and around the Moon, and between Earth and the Moon. People, spacecraft, and lunar vehicles could then access the data highway to simplify and speed up communications between each other and back to Earth. This would help support a future ‘lunar economy’ with more frequent and longer scientific and human missions, space tourism, and even manufacturing programs leveraging rare materials found on the lunar surface.





Viasat,



working with Moonlight program lead Telespazio



, is responsible for the design and development of the communication network, the definition of the end-to-end communications service, the communication space infrastructure, earth ground infrastructure, and the communication lunar surface user terminals.





Working with the UK Space Agency - a major Moonlight contributor - Viasat is also leading the UK space ecosystem to deliver the required lunar communications capabilities. Now part of the program, SSTL and MDA Space UK will help develop designs and proposals for a range of advanced technologies, infrastructure, and network requirements needed to establish the future Moonlight satellite system that meets service, schedule and business case requirements.







Yasrine Ibnyahya, Vice President of Innovation, Viasat, said: “



Moonlight is among the most exciting and ambitious projects being undertaken right now and will support future generations of space exploration. Our participation builds on our heritage of providing commercial satellite services and delivering highly innovative satellite programs, but to get there we’ll need an ecosystem of experts all working together alongside the European and UK Space Agencies to make it happen. The UK, home to our International Business Headquarters, is an ideal place for us to lead the charge."







Andrew Cawthorne, Managing Director, Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd, said:



“We’re proud to be part of the Viasat-led UK team that’s helping turn ESA’s Moonlight vision into reality. Building on our core role in Lunar Pathfinder and decades of experience in pioneering small satellite missions, SSTL is excited to contribute its expertise to delivering reliable, high-performance lunar communications services. Moonlight is a powerful example of the strength, ambition, and international relevance of the UK space sector.”







Mike Greenley, Chief Executive Officer of MDA Space, said:



“MDA Space and our team in the UK are proud to be helping shape the future of lunar exploration through critical communications technologies that will enable the next wave of commercial and institutional missions. This milestone builds on our deep heritage in space infrastructure and reflects our growing capabilities in the UK. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Viasat and SSTL as we define this vital system.”







Laurent Jaffart, ESA Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications, said:



“The welcome addition of SSTL and MDA Space brings our aim to establish communication and navigation on and around the Moon closer than ever, and I am particularly proud to see the UK space ecosystem playing a key role in helping us to get there. Moonlight is set to be a game-changer for lunar exploration, making use of an interoperable infrastructure that will significantly enhance mission capabilities while reducing complexity and cost.”







Dr Craig Brown, Director of Investment at the UK Space Agency, said:



“The UK has a proud legacy of innovation in satellite communications and enabling new commercial markets. The Moonlight programme offers a transformative opportunity for the UK to build a robust lunar communications infrastructure. Through collaboration between Viasat, SSTL and MDA Space, this initiative places the UK space sector at the forefront of the emerging lunar economy—expected to generate tens of billions in global revenue—while creating high-skilled jobs and showcasing the depth of British industry. By supporting this initiative, we’re making the lunar surface more accessible for scientific and commercial activities.”







Notes to editors







Telespazio - a joint venture between Leonardo (67%) and Thales (33%) - is prime contractor for the Moonlight Program, previously signing a €123m contract for the implementation of the infrastructure of the Moonlight programme in late 2024 as part of phase 1 activities.





The consortium includes Telespazio as prime contractor responsible for the overall system as well as a pool of companies including Hispasat, Viasat, Thales Alenia Space Italia, SSTL, Qascom, MDA, KSat, Telespazio UK, Telespazio Iberica, SDA Bocconi, POLIMI, CRAS and SIA for the design, implementation and operational qualification of the system.





Viasat’s involvement in Moonlight as end-to-end communications lead is fully funded by European Space Agency throughout Phase 1. Viasat plans to provide the skillset for its engineering and technology operations from its International Business Headquarters in London.







About Viasat







Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people’s lives anywhere they are - on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at



www.viasat.com



, the



Viasat News Room



or follow us on



LinkedIn



,



X



,



Instagram



,



Facebook



,



Bluesky



,



Threads



, and



YouTube



.







Copyright © 2025 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat Signal are registered trademarks in the U.S. and in other countries of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.









About SSTL







Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (SSTL), based in Guildford, United Kingdom, and owned by Airbus Defence and Space has been at the forefront of small satellite innovation for over four decades and 74 satellite missions. With a strong reputation for reliability and cutting-edge technology, SSTL specialises in the design and manufacture of small satellite platforms, customer training programmes and complete satellite missions.







About MDA Space







Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,400 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that’s been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we’ll take you there. For more information, visit





www.mda.space





.











Viasat, Inc. Contacts







Richard Jones/Dan Bleier, Public Relations,



PR@viasat.com







Lisa Curran/Peter Lopez, Investor Relations,



IR@viasat.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements that refer to the Moonlight program, future phases of the Moonlight project and the future potential of the lunar economy. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites and space infrastructure used in the Moonlight project, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; our ability to successfully develop, introduce and sell new technologies, products and services; introduction and reliability of new technologies and other factors affecting the communications and space industries generally; our reliance on third parties participating in the Moonlight project; the effect of adverse regulatory changes (including changes affecting spectrum availability or permitted uses) on our ability to sell or deploy our products and services; changes in the way others use spectrum; our inability to access additional spectrum, use spectrum for additional purposes, and/or operate satellites at additional orbital locations; and competing uses of the same spectrum or orbital locations that we utilize or seek to utilize. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in our SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.