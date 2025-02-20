News & Insights

Viasat Chosen By Aeromexico To Upgrade In-Flight Connectivity

February 20, 2025 — 04:31 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Viasat Inc. (VSAT), a US-based satellite communications company Thursday announced an expanded partnership with Aeromexico. The airline will upgrade its fleet of 17 Boeing 787 Dreamliners—eight B787-8s and nine B787-9s—with Viasat's latest in-flight Wi-Fi technology.

The Boeing 787-8s will be upgraded first, followed by the 787-9s. The first Viasat-equipped aircraft is expected to enter service in late 2025.

Viasat has been providing in-flight connectivity for select Aeromexico aircraft since 2018. The airline's decision to upgrade its Dreamliner fleet with Viasat's advanced system underscores its commitment to enhancing the onboard experience with high-speed streaming, browsing, and real-time messaging. Additionally, Aeromexico is leveraging the Viasat Ads platform to offer passengers free, ad-supported connectivity with streaming-capable speeds.

Aeromexico aims to enhance passenger experience, loyalty, and NPS scores by leveraging Viasat's high-capacity Ka-band satellite network. This upgrade will ensure high-speed connectivity on Dreamliner-operated routes to destinations like Paris, Madrid, Amsterdam, Rome, London, Buenos Aires, and Santiago de Chile.

Viasat optimizes aviation connectivity by integrating high-throughput satellite capacity with flexible allocation, ensuring seamless service where and when demand is highest.

Viasat and Aeromexico are strengthening their partnership to enhance in-flight connectivity. Don Buchman, SVP and GM of Commercial Aviation at Viasat, emphasized the company's commitment to delivering high-quality, content-rich Wi-Fi to passengers worldwide.

Andrés Castañeda, Aeromexico's Chief of Digital & Customer Experience Officer, highlighted the airline's focus on providing an exceptional travel experience, recognizing connectivity as a key component. With Viasat's reliable multi-orbit satellite roadmap, both companies look forward to delivering high-speed in-flight Wi-Fi for years to come.

Thursday VSAT closed at $9.37 or 0.59% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

