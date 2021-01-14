Viasat Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VSAT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.44, changing hands as high as $38.53 per share. Viasat Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VSAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VSAT's low point in its 52 week range is $25.10 per share, with $74.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.79.

