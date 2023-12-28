Viasat Awarded Up To $900 Mln Multi-Vendor Contract By US Air Force

(RTTNews) - Satellite communications provider Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) announced Thursday it will work with the U.S. Air Force's Life Cycle Management Center (USAF LCMC) to transition and integrate new innovative technologies and capabilities as part of a $900 million ceiling, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.

Under the multi-award contract, known by its initializm LCMC XA IDIQ, Viasat is expected to prototype and test systems, hardware, software, and cybersecurity solutions to provide integrated, multi-domain capabilities for the USAF.

Viasat experts will accelerate and expand technology integration across the Air Force. The contract has an approximate five-year term, with options for up to an additional five years.

The contract was set up to allow the USAF to quickly access a wide range of industry solutions and make integrated technology available to its personnel more quickly.

The award will see Viasat offer its entire range of resilient communications capabilities, including commercially proven satellite services from its Ka-band, S-band, and L-band networks.

The contract is one of the first major DoD IDIQ contracts awarded to Viasat since its acquisition of Inmarsat in May 2023, which significantly expanded the company's scale and scope.

