Viasat Awarded 5-Year $325 Mln IDIQ Contract By U.S. Special Operations Command

December 29, 2022 — 08:09 am EST

(RTTNews) - Communications company Viasat Inc. (VSAT) announced Thursday it was awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract award worth up to $325 million over a five-year period to support the U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM). This sole-source IDIQ is an extension of a $350 million IDIQ contract awarded to Viasat in 2017.

Under the contract award, Viasat will continue to provide advanced mission equipment, services and support to sustain and improve situational awareness, integration, terrestrial networking, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), tactical satellite communications, information assurance and network management capabilities of Special Operations Forces.

The IDIQ contract vehicle is intentionally flexible to allow for the evolution and adaption required to shift with rapid technology developments and the dynamic mission requirements of SOCOM forces. This structure is important to enabling new concepts of operation (CONOPS) and achieving desired mission effects through rapidly deployed technologies, systems and services.

