Viasat and Inmarsat Reach Binding Settlement with Ligado Networks and AST, Projecting $568 Million Revenue by 2026

Viasat's Inmarsat agrees to settle with Ligado, expecting $568 million to strengthen finances and support growth strategy.

Quiver AI Summary

Viasat, Inc. announced that its subsidiary Inmarsat Global Ltd. has reached a binding term sheet to settle its opposition to Ligado Networks' restructuring plans. The agreement includes a projected payment of $568 million to Viasat over fiscal year 2026, which will help manage debt and improve its financial position. Key terms of the settlement include Ligado resuming quarterly payments starting September 30, 2025, and making two lump sum payments of $420 million and $100 million in October 2025 and March 2026, respectively. The lawsuit between Ligado and Inmarsat will also be dismissed under the agreement. Viasat's CEO expressed satisfaction with the outcome, highlighting the agreement's positive impact on the company's growth strategy and its commitment to mobile satellite services.

Potential Positives

Viasat expects to receive $568 million in payments from Ligado, which will be used to manage debt and strengthen its capital position.

The agreement includes a structured payment plan with increasing quarterly payments, ensuring a steady cash flow for Viasat through 2107.

Ligado's lawsuit against Inmarsat will be dismissed, removing a legal hurdle and allowing Viasat to focus on its core business operations.

The press release highlights Viasat's commitment to innovation in mobile satellite services, reinforcing its position as a leader in the industry.

Potential Negatives

Potential delays or changes in payment schedules if the Bankruptcy Court does not approve the term sheet.

The press release emphasizes Viasat's reliance on expected receipts from the Ligado agreement to address debt and enhance capital position, indicating potential financial vulnerability.

The mention of "risks and uncertainties" associated with forward-looking statements may raise concerns among investors about the company's future financial stability.

FAQ

What is the recent agreement between Inmarsat and Ligado?

Inmarsat and Ligado agreed to settle Inmarsat’s opposition to Ligado’s restructuring with a binding term sheet, involving significant payments to Inmarsat.

How much will Viasat receive from Ligado?

Viasat anticipates receiving $568 million from Ligado, primarily to manage debt and strengthen its capital position.

What are the payment terms agreed upon?

Ligado will make quarterly payments of ~$16 million starting September 30, 2025, plus lump sum payments totaling $520 million in 2025-2026.

How does this agreement affect Viasat's satellite services?

Viasat’s capability to provide mobile satellite services remains unaffected, ensuring essential safety services while enabling new service innovations.

What is Viasat's strategic benefit from this agreement?

The agreement allows Viasat to repay debt and advance its growth strategy, facilitating ongoing innovations in satellite communications.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VSAT Insider Trading Activity

$VSAT insiders have traded $VSAT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD ONTARIO sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000

INVESTMENT BOARD PRIVATE HOLDINGS (4) INC. CPP sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000

LUXTOPHOLDING SARL TRITON sold 3,750,000 shares for an estimated $33,750,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VSAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $VSAT stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VSAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VSAT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VSAT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VSAT forecast page.

Full Release



CARLSBAD, Calif., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Viasat, Inc.



(NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced that its subsidiary Inmarsat Global Ltd. (“Inmarsat”) has agreed to a binding term sheet with Ligado Networks (“Ligado”) and AST & Science, LLC (“AST”) to settle Inmarsat’s opposition to Ligado’s planned restructuring. Under the conditions set forth in the term sheet, Viasat anticipates receiving $568 million from Ligado in fiscal year 2026, which will primarily be used to manage near term maturities and address its extended maturity profile.





Under the conditions of the term sheet, and subject to Bankruptcy Court approval, Inmarsat, Ligado and AST agreed to the following:







Starting on September 30, 2025, Ligado will resume making quarterly payments of ~$16 million per quarter to Inmarsat. The quarterly payment amount increases 3% per year for the life of the contract (through 2107).



Starting on September 30, 2025, Ligado will resume making quarterly payments of ~$16 million per quarter to Inmarsat. The quarterly payment amount increases 3% per year for the life of the contract (through 2107).



Ligado will make a $420 million lump sum payment to Inmarsat on October 31, 2025.



Ligado will make a $420 million lump sum payment to Inmarsat on October 31, 2025.



Ligado will pay a lump sum payment of $100 million to Inmarsat on March 31, 2026. Including the December and March quarterly payments, Inmarsat expects to receive a total of $568 million by March 31, 2026.



Ligado will pay a lump sum payment of $100 million to Inmarsat on March 31, 2026. Including the December and March quarterly payments, Inmarsat expects to receive a total of $568 million by March 31, 2026.



Ligado’s lawsuit against Inmarsat is stayed effective immediately and will be dismissed under conditions set forth in the term sheet.



Ligado’s lawsuit against Inmarsat is stayed effective immediately and will be dismissed under conditions set forth in the term sheet.



Viasat’s considerable ability to provide essential mobile satellite services (MSS) globally remains unaffected. The agreement reflects Viasat’s continued commitment to facilitate innovation that enables new MSS services while ensuring the interference-free provision of existing services, including vital safety services. The agreement also demonstrates the ability to introduce new satellite configurations within existing spectrum sharing terms that have provided critical stability in the industry for decades.











“We are pleased that our patient and disciplined approach to Ligado’s bankruptcy paid off, resulting in a positive outcome for Viasat and our employees, customers, and shareholders,” said Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO, Viasat. “We saw the opportunity of a favorable outcome when completing the Inmarsat acquisition and not only anticipated the potential of utilizing the cash proceeds from such an agreement to repay debt, which will soon further strengthen our capital position, but to also advance our growth strategy. To that end, we look forward to continuing our activities with the MSSA to ensure an open architecture, standards based multi-orbit approach to MSS based on continued cooperation mechanisms among MSS operators.”







About Viasat







Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people’s lives anywhere they are - on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at



www.viasat.com



, the



Viasat News Room



or follow us on



LinkedIn



,



X



,



Instagram



,



Facebook



,



Bluesky



,



Threads



, and



YouTube



.







Copyright © 2025 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat Signal are registered trademarks in the U.S. and in other countries of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.









Viasat, Inc. Contacts







Dan Bleier, Public Relations, Viasat,



PR@viasat.com







Lisa Curran/Peter Lopez, Investor Relations,



IR@viasat.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Viasat uses words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “would,” variations of such words and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements that refer to the pending Ligado restructuring transaction, the terms and conditions of the term sheet, Viasat’s receipt of expected payments under the term sheet, Viasat’s plans for the use of such payments, and bankruptcy court approval of the term sheet. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks and uncertainties related to the restructuring transaction and the settlement contemplated by the term sheet, which are subject to specified conditions, including bankruptcy court approval, and may not be consummated on the terms described, or at all. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat’s SEC filings available at



www.sec.gov



, including Viasat’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.